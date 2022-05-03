RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin presented more than $4 million to two counties on Tuesday in support of local infrastructure projects.

In Prince George County, the central water system is getting a major upgrade. The $3.2 million check presented by McEachin will go toward shutting down two well houses and reservoirs that are in disrepair in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

Residents in the area will be provided with a reliable water source while the upgrade is in process.

McEachin also presented a $1 million check to Chesterfield County to support the revitalization of the Ettrick Train Station.



Photo Credit: Office of Donald McEachin

“The Ettrick Train Station is an important public transit hub, which serves the student population at Virginia State University and the residents of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities,” McEachin said in a press release. “These upgrades are another important step in modernizing the station and making our Commonwealth’s public transit more accessible and efficient. Improving our transportation infrastructure also helps reduce congestion on our roadways and minimize our carbon footprint.”

The Ettrick Train Station Revitalization Project is aimed at improving access and efficiency at the station and in the surrounding community. Bike and pedestrian accommodations, improved safety features and upgrades to the nearby intersection are included in the project’s goals.

The funding for the projects comes from the 2022 spending package.