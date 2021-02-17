Meal distribution continues for children in Amelia County, not limited to students

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Amelia County Elementary School (File Photo: 8News)

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Amelia County Public Schools are distributing meals for children Wednesday, regardless of whether they are students in the school system.

According to a release, five days of meals, including five breakfast meals and five lunch meals, are being distributed from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Amelia County Elementary School bus loop.

Wednesday is a normal workday and virtual instruction day for students and staff.

“We understand that not all families have power or internet service at this time,” school officials said in a statement posted online. “However, we want to give our teachers an opportunity to prepare virtual lessons and our cafeteria an opportunity to distribute meals, especially since there is a possibility of further school closures at the end of the week.”

According to a release, meals can be picked up for children age 2 through 18, even if they do not attend Amelia County Public Schools.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events