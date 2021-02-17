Meal distribution continues for children in Amelia County, not limited to students

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Amelia County Public Schools are distributing meals for children Wednesday, regardless of whether they are students in the school system.

According to a release, five days of meals, including five breakfast meals and five lunch meals, are being distributed from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Amelia County Elementary School bus loop.

Wednesday is a normal workday and virtual instruction day for students and staff.

“We understand that not all families have power or internet service at this time,” school officials said in a statement posted online. “However, we want to give our teachers an opportunity to prepare virtual lessons and our cafeteria an opportunity to distribute meals, especially since there is a possibility of further school closures at the end of the week.”

According to a release, meals can be picked up for children age 2 through 18, even if they do not attend Amelia County Public Schools.