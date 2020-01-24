Mechanicsville woman wins $1 million Powerball prize without leaving her home

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Mechanicsville woman is $1 million richer after playing Powerball this week, and she won that money without having to leave her home.

“I just basically went online for convenience with my subscriptions and I got an email Thursday morning saying that I had winnings,” said Winner Mary Evans.

Evans used the Virginia Lottery’s “subscribe online” feature to buy a subscription for Powerball plays.

On Wednesday, one of her tickets matched the first five numbers of the Powerball drawing. There was no winning Powerball number, meaning the current jackpot has increased to $373 million.

Evans got an email Thursday morning saying she had winnings.

“The email, I didn’t pay much attention to but when I saw that I had won a million dollars, I’m still in a state of shock,” Evans said.

Under current state law, Virginia Lottery cannot sell its tickets online, except in the case of subscriptions. However, that could soon change with a bill that is being introduced this legislative session which would reverse the ban.

“Expected in this day and age is that businesses sell their products online. You have to meet consumers where they are,” said John Hagerty, a spokesperson for Virginia Lottery. He said they are watching to see what happens in the General Assembly.

As for what Evans plans to do now that she is $1 million richer?

“Oh, I’m sure I’ll do something with it but I haven’t quite figured it out, like I said, still in shock,” Evans told 8News.

Under current law, you can play Powerball, Mega Millions and Cash4Life through online subscriptions.

