Medical examiner: Actor Bert Belasco died of natural causes

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 29: Actor Bert Belasco attends BET Pavilion during day 2 of the Fan Fest Outdoor at 2013 BET Experience at L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for BET)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Tuesday morning that Bert Belasco III, an actor most known for his role on the BET TV show “Let’s Stay Together,” died of natural causes.

The office said his cause of death of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Belasco was and was found dead in a Henrico hotel room last November.

The Henrico Police Department said they responded to a hotel located on the 1000 block of of Virginia Center Parkway for a medical emergency on Nov. 8. Once once scene, first responders said they found the 38-year-old actor dead.

Hotel staff told police they received a call to check on Belasco when family and friends could not reach him. They called 911 at 2:52 a.m., and Belasco was pronounced dead at the scene.

Belasco is most known for his role on the BET comedy, he has also made appearances in 23 other films and movies including “Pitch,” “Justified” and “NCIS: New Orleans.”

The actor was in town to film a new project. Yvette Nicole Brown, another actress, said she had just talked to Belasco the week before his death and he was excited about his new project.