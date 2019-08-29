Breaking News
Medical Examiner: Toddler sexually assaulted at Richmond motel died of blunt force trauma
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Dorian picks up steam, menaces Florida

Medical Examiner: Toddler sexually assaulted at Richmond motel died of blunt force trauma

Local News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The toddler who died after being sexually assaulted at a Richmond motel back in May died from blunt force trauma.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told 8News Thursday morning that 17-month-old Nariah Brown suffered ‘blunt force trauma to torso’ at the Motor Lodge on Midlothian Turnpike on Wednesday, May 8. She died two days later at the hospital.

Four months since her death, Richmond Police have not said whether or not they have a suspect in custody or if any charges have been filed.

8News spoke with the toddler’s mother, Aija Brown, who said her daughter was assaulted by a ‘close friend’ whom she trusted.

“I love my daughter,” she explained. “I just want parents, anybody to keep your children close, pay attention and if they have any signs or say anything, let somebody know.” 

Stay with 8News for updates

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events