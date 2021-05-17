Meet 8News Anchor Deanna Allbrittin and her passion for local news – and reading

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Don’t be surprised when you run into 8News Anchor Deanna Allbrittin at the library. She’s a self-described bookworm and plans to visit local library branches and bookstores while she’s exploring her new town.

You may also run into her hiking down by the river or paddleboarding nearby. Deanna likes to explore the outdoors. She got into paddleboarding and kayaking when she was working in Florida and is happy that she won’t encounter alligators in Virginia’s rivers and lakes.

And on weekdays you’ll find Deanna at the 8News anchor desk during the evening newscasts. She joins anchor Juan Conde to bring you news where you live at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. She’s a tested journalist with a passion for local news and she’s eager to help share your stories with Richmond and Central Virginia.

For Deanna, her new role as an evening anchor with 8News is an opportunity to provide content and perspective to show people why the news matters to them.

“The people who are often the most impacted by local government decisions are also the people who aren’t able to make it to where decisions are made,” said Deanna while explaining the importance of reporting local news. “Those people have concerns. But just because they’re not at the podium doesn’t mean they don’t exist and are not valid.”

8News evening news team (L to R): Chief Meteorologist John Bernier, Anchor Deanna Allbrittin, Anchor Juan Conde, Sports Anchor Natalie Kalibat

Deanna brings years of in-the-field reporting experience to the 8News team and doesn’t take her role as an anchor lightly.

“I really, truly care about the communities I live in. I don’t ever take this job lightly – it’s an honor,” she said.

After graduating from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism, Deanna traveled to Chile where she covered environmental topics and how their effects were felt in that region of South America. She then returned to Indiana where she was a morning anchor and reporter at WFIE in Evansville before moving to Indianapolis for a reporter and fill-in anchor role at WXIN/WTTV. Most recently, Deanna was an investigative reporter and fill-in anchor at WFTV in Orlando, Florida.

When she’s not reporting the news or being active outside, Deanna goes back to her lifelong passion for reading.

“Reading has opened new worlds for me,” she said. “Reading made me want to travel when I was a kid. I would read books about other kids going off to different places and it made me want to go see those things… It’s definitely opened up the doors and windows to other cultures.”

She also credits reading with fueling her interest in journalism and connecting people to information that affects them and the community. Reading stories, she explained, helped her learn how to make complex issues relevant and tell the hard stories that are challenging to explain.

Figuring out what people watching at home need to know and what’s important is what Deanna tries to achieve with every news report.

“I think it’s always the biggest challenge, but it’s also the most rewarding,” she said. “Because when you put that on television and people say, ‘I got that. I understand this concept that I didn’t understand before.’ That is such a great feeling to know that you were able to do that for people.”

Contact Deanna via email and follow her on Facebook and Twitter.