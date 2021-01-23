Mega Millions tickets sold in Virginia win big money

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) The Mega Millions ticket that took home just over $1 billion in Friday night’s drawing was bought in Michigan, but multiple tickets sold in Virginia did manage to score some lucky residents big money.

One ticket purchased in Gate City won $2 million, another bought in Leesburg won $20,000, and six tickets, one of which was bought at the Fas Mart on East Main St. in Richmond, captured $10,000.

The Virginia Lottery says 214,000 Mega Millions tickets bought in Virginia won prizes. The minimum amount one can win is $2.

Over the course of the jackpot run, an estimated $29.1 million in profit was brought in according to the Virginia Lottery. All of the proceeds from ticket purchases go towards funding for K-12 public education in the commonwealth.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.