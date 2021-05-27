Memorial Day Weekend gas prices are high! Should you wait to fill up when you get to your vacation?

Gas prices are shown on a Exxon service station sign in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Commodities like plastic, paper, sugar and grains are all getting more expensive as demand outpaces supply. Companies are also paying more for shipping as fuel costs rise and ports experience longer delays because of congestion. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For many Virginians it’s the first long weekend of the year and that means it’s time for a short getaway. COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted, there’s at least one day of nice weather on tap but there is a catch — Memorial Day weekend gas prices are the highest they’ve been in years.

According to AAA, this will be the highest prices seen since Memorial Day weekend 2014 when gas was an average of $3.48 a gallon.

As of Thursday, AAA says the average gas per gallon in Virginia is $2.94 which is slightly below the national average of $3.04 per gallon. A year ago prices were drastically lower and averaged around $1.76 per gallon.

Drivers may see higher or lower prices throughout the Commonwealth while they travel. As drivers leave the Richmond area AAA says prices at the pump are around $2.95.

If you’re heading up to D.C. it might be worth filling up before you go, the average price of gas is just above $3 there. But drivers taking a trip to the peninsula for some time in the ocean or the Chesapeake Bay might want to hold off and fuel up before heading back to RVA, gas prices in the Virginia Beach and Norfolk area are averaging about $2.88 per gallon.

Everyone making a trip out to the Shenandoah Mountains could save a couple of bucks filling up in Harrisonburg or spend about the same as Richmond prices in the Waynesboro area.

For people driving out of state to the Outer Banks prices are around $2.90 a gallon. Anyone heading north for a beach trip to Ocean City, Maryland will see gas prices around $2.98.