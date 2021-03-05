Memorial service planned for Henrico police captain killed in hit-and-run crash

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Family, friends, and colleagues will honor the life of Henrico Police Captain Donald Lambert Jr this afternoon in Glen Allen.

The public memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, space is limited; however, the service will be streamed online.

Lambert was killed during a hit and run crash on Feb 27 while he was out jogging near Hanover County Municipal Airport.

Since his death, tributes have been pouring in for the veteran police captain.

U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger paid her respects on the House floor Wednesday, recalling her time with Lambert during his role as head of the department’s Special Operations Group.

“I had the privilege of getting to know Captain Lambert through his work as head of the Henrico Special Operations Group,” Spanberger said on the U.S. House floor. “Captain Lambert’s security expertise helped keep me — as well as my predecessors Congressmen Brat and Cantor and our staffs — out of harm’s way, and I am forever grateful for his dedication to his work.”

Henrico Police Chief Eric English remembers Lambert as a hard worker and a leader.

“He was just a committed, genuine, individual. He cared about people,” English said.

Lambert leaves behind a wife and four children.