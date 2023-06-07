HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Schools in the metro-Richmond area have announced they will be upping security at upcoming graduation ceremonies in response to a deadly mass shooting that took place after Huguenot High School’s graduation at the Altria Theater Tuesday evening.

Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a graduation ceremony Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Henrico County

Henrico County Public Schools has graduation ceremonies Wednesday, June 7 and Thursday, June 8 at the Siegel Center in Richmond. The school district said Henrico Police School Resource Officers (SROs) will work alongside the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police Department during the ceremonies to ensure safety for all in attendance.

“The safety and security of everyone in attendance is our top priority as we celebrate this special occasion together,” Henrico Schools said in an announcement. “We encourage anyone who may see something suspicious to contact their local law enforcement agency.”

Petersburg

Petersburg City Public Schools will be holding a graduation ceremony at Virginia State University (VSU) Saturday, June 10. The school district announced there will be increased security and police presence on hand to “support the safety of all.”

“We are currently working with law enforcement leaders to review and execute appropriate precautionary measures during our PHS Saturday Ceremony at VSU,” the district announced.

This will updated if additional county school systems communicate increased security measures for upcoming graduation services.