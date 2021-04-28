Metro Richmond Zoo announces birth of two gray wolf pups

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The pack is growing at the Metro Richmond Zoo, where two gray wolf pups were born on Easter morning. Now almost a month later, they are growing quickly and exploring the world outside of their mother’s den.

The zoo’s adult wolves, Nitka and Voodoo are now the parents of one black pup and one brown-gray pup. The zoo says they are both males.

This is the first litter of gray wolves born at the zoo. The habitat first opened in October 2020.

A release from Metro Richmond Zoo says Nitka dug a den for the pups and gave birth inside of it after a 63 day gestation period. Both of the little wolves are said to be healthy and growing quickly.