Metro Richmond Zoo employee to compete in American Ninja Warrior

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man and Metro Richmond Zoo employee is competing in the 11th season of American Ninja Warrior.

Justin Andelin will appear on the show Monday, July 1 at 8 p.m. in the ANW Baltimore City qualifying episode.

The Metro Richmond Zoo was opened in 1995 by Justin’s father, Jim Andelin. Justin currently works at the zoo as a full-time manager.

Andelin is nicknamed the “Zoo Ninja” because he grew up at the zoo and trains there. Growing up around animals, in particular monkeys and apes, have inspired Justin to develop his ninja skills.

Justin worked out and trained on the Grape Ape Exhibits and all around the zoo in preparation for this season of ANW.

