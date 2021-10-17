Metro Richmond Zoo names wolf pups after beloved Harry Potter characters

The Metro Richmond Zoo announced it has named its two six-month-old wolf pups Sirius and Remus. (Photos courtesy of the Metro Richmond Zoo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Metro Richmond Zoo announced it has named its two six-month-old wolf pups Sirius and Remus.

Sirius is a black wolf and Remus is a blond/brown wolf. The Zoo said the two children are almost as big as their parents Nitka, a white wolf, and Voodoo, a gray wolf. Luckily, since all the wolves are different colors, so they can be easily identified that way.

The two 6-month-old pups were named after characters from the children’s book and T.V. series Harry Potter. In the series, Remus Lupin was a werewolf and Sirius Black would transform into a black dog during full moons to keep Lupin company.