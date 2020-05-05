Metro Richmond Zoo offering drive-thru tours during pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Metro Richmond Zoo will offer drive-thru tours during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for something to do with your family that is fun and still follows social distancing guidelines? Starting Thursday, May 7, you can enjoy a narrated drive-thru tour of the Metro Richmond Zoo!

“Guests will see and learn about giraffe, cheetah, kangaroos, monkeys, chimpanzees, orangutans, penguins, and many more animals,” the zoo said in a release.

Here’s a video that shows the new experience:

The drive-thru tour lasts about one hour. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Please note that visits must be scheduled and capacity is limited.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events