Metro Richmond Zoo offering drive-thru tours during pandemic

Metro Richmond Zoo will offer drive-thru tours during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for something to do with your family that is fun and still follows social distancing guidelines? Starting Thursday, May 7, you can enjoy a narrated drive-thru tour of the Metro Richmond Zoo!

“Guests will see and learn about giraffe, cheetah, kangaroos, monkeys, chimpanzees, orangutans, penguins, and many more animals,” the zoo said in a release.

Here’s a video that shows the new experience:

The drive-thru tour lasts about one hour. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Please note that visits must be scheduled and capacity is limited.