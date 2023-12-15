CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Metro Richmond Zoo reopened its zookeeper service building after a large fire in the summer left it completely destroyed.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, Metro Richmond Zoo said it has reopened its zookeeper service building after a large fire destroyed it on June 4. According to the zoo, the new facilities are more than twice as large as before and are better equipped to handle the needs of the park.

Metro Richmond Zoo reopened its new zoo keeper service room on Thursday, Dec. 14 after a large fire caused destruction to the facility in June. (Photo: Metro Richmond Zoo)

The new zookeeper service building at Metro Richmond Zoo features a larger counter space for keepers to prep animal diets. (Photo: Metro Richmond Zoo)

A storage area with two golf carts located in Metro Richmond Zoo’s new zookeeper service building on Thursday, Dec. 14. (Photo: Metro Richmond Zoo)

The private breakroom featured in Metro Richmond Zoo’s new zookeeper service building on Thursday, Dec. 14. (Photo: Metro Richmond Zoo)

The locker area in Metro Richmond Zoo’s new zookeeper service building. (Photo: Metro Richmond Zoo)

The new building features amenities including a food prep room, restroom, feed storage area and a private break room with lockers. Zookeepers will also have more counter space to prep animal diets.

The zoo will continue construction work to restore and rebuild its animal hospital and workshop which were also destroyed by the fire.

On June 4, a fire began in the zoo’s workshop area and spread to the animal hospital, feed storage room and zookeeper service area, according to zoo officials. Two buildings were destroyed and the kangaroo enclosure fence was also damaged.

The destruction of the zookeeper service room at Metro Richmond Zoo that was caused by a large fire on June 4. (Photo: Metro Richmond Zoo)

The food prep area of the zookeeper service building at Metro Richmond Zoo that was destroyed by a large fire on June 4. (Photo: Metro Richmond Zoo)

The Metro Richmond Zoo’s feed room that was destroyed by a large fire on June 4. (Photo: Metro Richmond Zoo)

Firefighters and zoo staff were able to rescue nine animals from the fire, however, a meerkat that was being treated in the animal hospital later died.

According to the zoo, the reopening of the new zookeeper service building is a major step towards the zoo’s return to normal operations, and all that is left is to add ‘finishing touches’ to the building with decor.