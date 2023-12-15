CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Metro Richmond Zoo reopened its zookeeper service building after a large fire in the summer left it completely destroyed.
On Thursday, Dec. 14, Metro Richmond Zoo said it has reopened its zookeeper service building after a large fire destroyed it on June 4. According to the zoo, the new facilities are more than twice as large as before and are better equipped to handle the needs of the park.
The new building features amenities including a food prep room, restroom, feed storage area and a private break room with lockers. Zookeepers will also have more counter space to prep animal diets.
The zoo will continue construction work to restore and rebuild its animal hospital and workshop which were also destroyed by the fire.
On June 4, a fire began in the zoo’s workshop area and spread to the animal hospital, feed storage room and zookeeper service area, according to zoo officials. Two buildings were destroyed and the kangaroo enclosure fence was also damaged.
Firefighters and zoo staff were able to rescue nine animals from the fire, however, a meerkat that was being treated in the animal hospital later died.
According to the zoo, the reopening of the new zookeeper service building is a major step towards the zoo’s return to normal operations, and all that is left is to add ‘finishing touches’ to the building with decor.