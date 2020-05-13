‘Micro weddings’ are the new elopements — and they are happening in RVA

(WRIC) — Get married now — and celebrate later.

That’s what some couples are choosing to do as the pandemic overrides months of wedding planning.

Morgan O’Malley and Zach Grant have been planning a June 6 wedding since he proposed last fall.

“You’re working full time and you’re planning a wedding — and then add a pandemic into it,” O’Malley explained of the stresses of changing wedding plans.

Zach Grant and Morgan O’Malley

The couple still plans on getting married next month, but now it will look a little different.

They’re joining the trend of “micro weddings” — or elopements — happening during COVID-19.

The big day on June 6 will include only the bride and groom, their parents, and their siblings.

“We wanted a small wedding to begin with, it’s just significantly smaller than we expected,” O’Malley told 8News.

Fortunately, the bride has some help to make last-minute adjustments and help the mini wedding come to life.

Kate Franzen owns Glint Events in Richmond.

She’s planning several micro weddings at Dover Hall in Goochland County for the first weekend in June.

“This gives couples a meaningful way to mark the moment when they do say ‘I do’ but not give up their big dream of what they’ve been planning and working towards for so long,” Franzen said.

This event planner says she’s been forced to postpone 14 weddings and corporate events during the pandemic.

But planning these “intimate gatherings” as she calls them, is a way to make the most of the circumstances.

“We wanted to help them celebrate and give other couples an option to still celebrate and get married and move the big party to later,” Franzen said.

As O’Malley counts down to the big day, the bride says the change of plans has helped her and her fiance focus on the marriage more than the wedding itself.

“I think I’ll be so excited I don’t think I’m gonna have any regrets about how this worked out,” O’Malley said.

Glint Events says there is still availability for additional mini weddings during the first weekend in June.

The company’s website says the 3-hour package costs $1,900 and includes a wedding ceremony for up to 10 guests, flowers/decor, photography, appetizers, a cake, and a champagne toast.

