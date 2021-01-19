Middlesex County Schools celebrate arrival of two electric school buses

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Middlesex County Public Schools held a small event to celebrate the delivery of two brand new electric school buses from Dominion Energy on Tuesday morning.

The event — held at St. Clare Walker Middle School — was attended by Superintendent Peter Gretz, members of the board of supervisors, Dominion Energy representatives and a dealer from Thomas Built Buses.





These new buses produce zero emissions, which will help protect the air quality of the communities they are used in. These buses also have lower operational and maitenance costs.

Middlesex is not the only county to receive a bus donation through this program. Fourteen other districts, including Charles City County and Chesterfield County will also be getting electric school buses. There are 50 buses being distributed statewide.