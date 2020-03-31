Midlothian nail salon owner gives massive medical supply donation to local hospital

MIDLOTHIAN, Va (WRIC) — Mimi Nguyen, owner of Mimi Nail Salon, made a massive medical supply donation to Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center on Tuesday. She purchased 4,000 medical-grade masks, 15,000 nitrile exam gloves, over 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, 12 gallons of 70% isopropyl alcohol, and boxes of shoe covers to donate to the hospital.

“I have a heart. Big heart. I couldn’t do anything so I tried to reach out [to] friends, family, whoever I know — I can get as much as I can,” said Nguyen.

A long time customer at the salon, Tracy Fiacco, said Nguyen wouldn’t stop talking about trying to help.

Tracy Fiacco helping unload boxes of medical supplies

“Everybody is at home and you feel like you can’t do anything to help — and one of the first things Mimi said was, ‘I wanna do something, I wanna donate. I’ve got to be able to do something to help,” Fiacco said.

“When you give, you more happy.” Mimi Nguyen

Nguyen said her salon will be available as a drop-off location for medical supplies on April 11th, and encourages other businesses to donate if they can as well.

Click here for a list of donation sites for medical supplies