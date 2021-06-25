Midlothian resident competing on ABC’s “The Chase” this Sunday

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) – Midlothian resident and trivia fanatic Rahul Gupta will be appearing on the game show “The Chase” this Sunday, June 27, at 9:00 p.m. on ABC 8.

“The Chase” is a game show where contestants face off against experts for cash prizes. Each contestant is given an individual trivia challenge to earn money, then adds their earnings to a team bank. The team wins their collective earnings when they can halt the progress of the trivia expert, otherwise known as the “Chaser”.

This is not Rahul’s first time appearing on a trivia game show; he appeared previously on Jeopardy! season 34 with a one-win streak.

“It was a really fun experience. I liked just everything about it,” Rahul told 8News. “I’d been looking for something I could do that was similar, and I actually had some friends who were on ‘The Chase’ for the first season and they had mentioned auditions were open. So I figured, let me check it out, let me see what this is about, and it just kind of went from there.”

Due to COVID-19 regulations, contestants were quarantined before taping, and the show was filmed on a closed set. Yet, Rahul says the experience was not diminished by the lack of audience.

“It was just a really great energy,” he said. “Obviously, there is no crowd, they pipe the crowd noises in, but even without that, the lights, the music… it’s a really fun, unique experience that’s hard to beat.”

As a final statement to fellow Richmond trivia fans, he urges anyone who wants to appear on TV to give it a shot. “There’s no harm in trying, and win or lose, it’s a fantastic experience. I think everyone should try it at least once.”

Rahul will be competing alongside two other contestants for a chance at a collective pot. To find out how he and his teammates did, stay tuned for the latest episode of “The Chase” on ABC 8.