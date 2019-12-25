Midlothian trampoline park gives back to community on Christmas

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local trampoline park is giving back to families in Central Virginia with a day of fun this Christmas.

Launch Entertainment Park invited families whose children qualify for free and reduced lunch at school, to come out and enjoy the park for free on Christmas Day.

The park, which is located in Midlothian, has trampolines, laser tag and an obstacle course.

They partnered with local churches Hill City, New Life Outreach International and Faith and Family.

Managing Owner LaShawanda Moore said this was a Christmas gift they wanted to give to the community.

“What better day than today to give Launch to people who may not have been able to afford an opportunity here? So it’s like a present,” Moore said.

Moore also said their employees volunteered to work for free on Christmas.

