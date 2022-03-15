RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sunday March 13 was K-9 veteran’s day, a day celebrating the creation of the United States K-9 Corps.

The K-9 Corps was founded March 13, 1942– marking the first time that dogs were adopted into the U.S. military ranks. The Virginia War Memorial hosted a veteran’s day ceremony in Richmond Monday afternoon to celebrate the occasion.

One of the presenters at the event called their canine counterparts, “One of the greatest soldiers that you could possibly have at your side.”

A plaque was unveiled at the Virginia War Memorial during the event, to honor Virginia’s military canines.