Military service members train like the pros at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center

Washington Redskins training camp continues in Richmond this week, but it wasn’t professional athletes running drills on the practice field Tuesday morning. It was military service members getting the chance to train like the pros.

It’s part of USAA’s ‘Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp’ initiative.

“These guys don’t get to cut loose as much as the normal guy would, always deployable, always have somewhere they need to go,” U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Tommy Hughes explained.

So, dozens of men and women donned their burgundy for the day instead of their military garb. Including Hughes, a Chesterfield County native.

“It took me 22 years to get back here,” Hughes said. “I’ve been stationed in Alaska, New Jersey, North Carolina … “I’ve been all over the place.”

“I’ve been deployed everywhere from Nova Scotia and Canada to Cartagena and Colombia, and to be able to come back home and participate in an event like this it means a lot because it’s in my hometown.” — U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Tommy Hughes

Hughes & Co. ran the same drills as the Redskins — the vertical jump, 40-yard dash, even the quarterback throw.

“By the time this is all said and done, everybody’s going to be exhausted,” Hughes added. “It’s hot, you know? The sun is beating on my face right now, it’s pretty hot out here, but its a great day, a great day for this.”