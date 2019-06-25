1  of  5
Miss Virginia 2019 is a student at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s a new Miss Virginia winner, and she’s a student at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Camille Schrier was crowned Miss Virginia 2019 on Saturday at Liberty University. She is a graduate of Virginia Tech and is currently pursuing her Doctor of Pharmacy degree at VCU.

Schrier’s social impact is “Mind Your Meds: Drug Safety & Abuse Prevention from Pediatrics to Geriatrics,” and her talent is Chemistry Demonstration.

She’ll go on to compete in the Miss America competition on Sept. 9.

