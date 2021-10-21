Missing 72-year-old found in Shockoe after two-day search

Lorenzo Lane, 72, of Warsaw, was last seen on Virginia Commonwealth University’s MCV Campus just before 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 19. He was captured on camera walking across East Broad Street towards downtown. (Photo: VCU Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lorenzo Lane, the 72-year-old man who went missing from VCU’s MCV Campus earlier this week, has been found after a two-day search.

VCU Police say Lane, of Warsaw, VA, was found in the Shockoe Bottom neighborhood early Thursday morning. In a statement, they thanked “local media outlets and community members” for spreading the word and assisting in finding him.

Lane was reported missing by his family after he failed to return home on Octobver 19, and VCU Police at the time said they considered him missing and endangered.