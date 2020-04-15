Missing Charlottesville man with dementia sought by Louisa County deputies

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Louisa County need the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen leaving University of Virginia hospital Tuesday.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Woodrow “Woody” Elery Dillard, is known to suffer from dementia and depression.

He is described by police as standing 5-feet-9-inches, weighing 235 pounds with a blue rose tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black boots, and a black “Kangol” style hat. He is from Charlottesville and is known to frequent the Salvation Army Shelter, Reid’s Supermarket, and the areas of Cherry Avenue and Washington Park.

Anyone with information about Woody Dillard’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540)967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.

