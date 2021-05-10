Missing DC baby’s mother deemed sole person of interest amid landfill search in Charles City County

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After investigators zeroed in on a landfill in Charles City County, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said the mother of a missing baby boy is the sole person of interest into his days-long disappearance.

“The mother is being questioned about the child’s whereabouts…” Bowser said during a press conference Monday after a reporter asked about the probe. “She’s the only person of interest.”

DC Metro police said two-month-old Kyon Jones went missing last Wednesday, but they weren’t alerted he was gone until Friday.

The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday they were assisting DC police on their case to find a missing infant at the county landfill off of Chambers Road.

Waste Management acknowledged they were assisting local law enforcement.

In a video published to social media Sunday, a woman who identified herself as the baby’s mother said she put her son in the trash. Claiming to have fallen asleep with Kyon, she indicated she rolled over and then noticed he was unresponsive.

The woman said she panicked, got a blanket and his car seat, wrapped it up and put Kyon in the trash.

8News was not given permission to share the video where the admission was made.

8News has also chosen not to share the woman’s name, because police have not formally announced any charges.

As of Monday evening, no announcement was made whether Kyon was found.