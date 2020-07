DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — Wayne Barry Sadler was found safe and is doing well, Dinwiddie authorities reported Monday morning.

Sadler, age 77, went missing on Sunday at approximately 6 p.m. The man has dementia and was believed to have walked away from his residence in the 8400 block of Cox Road (Route 460) in the Ford area of Dinwiddie County.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a striped tan button up shirt, plaid tan pajama pants and loafer shoes.