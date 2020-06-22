Missing Hanover man last seen in Henrico sought

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult, Esmond Taylor McKoy Jr. (28 years old). McKoy was last seen at the Rodeway Inn located at 5203 Williamsburg Road in Henrico County on June 21, 2020. (Courtesy of HCSO)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies are searching for a missing Hanover County man last seen in Henrico.

Esmond Taylor McKoy Jr., 28, was last seen at the Rodeway Inn located at 5203 Williamsburg Road on Sunday, June 21. He is described as standing 5-feet-9-inches, weighing 150 and balding. He was driving a silver 2016 Nissan Altima with state tags URL-8404.

No clothing description is available at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Esmond McKoy is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tips. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

