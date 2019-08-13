Breaking News
Missing Henrico teen last seen leaving Goochland church alone on foot

Justus Vaughan

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

Police say 16-year-old Justus Vaughan, of Henrico County, was last seen leaving Hope Church in Goochland County alone on foot at about 7:55 p.m. Monday.

Vaughan is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, blue jean shorts, white tennis shoes, and carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information about Vaughan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 556-5349.

Posted by Goochland County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

