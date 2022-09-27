LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

(Courtesy of Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)

Savannah Lee Emigh, 22, was last seen on Sept. 19 and is reportedly known to stay in the Northern Virginia areas of Stafford, Dumfries and Fredericksburg. Authorities consider Emigh to be endangered.

She is described by authorities as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 178 pounds White woman with blonde hair and blueish-green eyes. She also reportedly has numerous tattoos and a piercing in her nose.

Authorities report Emigh may have several facial injuries.

Anyone with information on Emigh and her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234.