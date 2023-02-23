LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was reported missing out of Richmond before unexpectedly dying has been confirmed to be the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Louisa County, Michael Perkins.

“Michael was an amazing person who sacrificed for others,” Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire. “We ask those in the community to consider supporting Michael’s family in their time of need.”

An announcement was made by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office confirming Perkins’ passing on Thursday, Feb. 23.

“During his tenure with the Office, Michael proved an invaluable asset and was dedicated to serving the citizens of Louisa County. He worked tirelessly to ensure that victims of crime received justice and defendant were dealt with in a fair and just manner,” the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office statement reads. “In addition to his service with Louisa County, Michael was extremely active with his church, the VCU Community, and the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.”

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Perkins is survived by his wife, Taylor Thomas-Perkins and his two young children.