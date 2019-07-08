Breaking News
Missing man last seen leaving New Kent County hotel in February

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The King and Queen Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who was last seen back in February.

Raymond Benjamin Holmes (Ray), 65, was last seen checking out of the Washington and Burgess Inn on Route 33 on February 23. Authorities say he stayed there for nearly three weeks after being discharged from a hospital in King and Queen County.

According to a release from the King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office, Holmes requires daily medication and may have an altered mental status. Authorities believe he may be in the Williamsburg or Hampton Roads area.

Holmes is described as a 5-foot-4, 138-pound black male with light skin, brown eyes and black — possibly long — Afro-style hair. He has been known to set up camp in wooded areas.

Anyone with information regarding Holmes’ whereabouts is asked to call the King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 785-7400.

