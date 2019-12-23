Missing man possibly suffering from dementia last seen a week ago

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WRIC) — The Blackstone Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing man who is possibly suffering from dementia.
William Henry Gee, 70, was last seen on Second Street at around 9 a.m. on Monday, December 16. He was reportedly wearing blue jeans, a dark blue jacket with blue stripes and a camouflage ball cap.
A friend of Gee’s says he is possibly suffering from the early stages of dementia and could possibly be in the Blackstone or Victoria area.
If anyone has seen, spoken to or otherwise interacted with Mr. Gee since December 16, 2019 and could assist police with locating him please contact the Blackstone Police Department at 434-292-3322.Blackstone Police Department