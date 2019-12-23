Missing man possibly suffering from dementia last seen a week ago

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WRIC) — The Blackstone Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing man who is possibly suffering from dementia.

William Henry Gee, 70, was last seen on Second Street at around 9 a.m. on Monday, December 16. He was reportedly wearing blue jeans, a dark blue jacket with blue stripes and a camouflage ball cap.

A friend of Gee’s says he is possibly suffering from the early stages of dementia and could possibly be in the Blackstone or Victoria area.