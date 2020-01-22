1  of  3
Missing man sought by New Kent deputies after abandoned vehicle found

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is hoping locals may have some insight on a missing man whose vehicle was found abandoned.

Christopher McKinley Smith, 55, of the 20400 block of Tabernacle Road, has reportedly been missing since Jan. 4.

The vehicle Mr. Smith had been driving was towed off of Interstate-64 by the Virginia State Police after being discovered abandoned near the 199-mile marker. 

Troopers add that Smith may be in the Williamsburg/Newport News area.

Smith is described by deputies as 5-feet-5-inches, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Kent Sheriff’s Office at (804) 966-9500 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

