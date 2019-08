The Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who was last seen leaving work on Friday.

David LaForge was reportedly last seen leaving the Buoy Convenience Store on Northumberland Highway at around midnight.

He may be driving a white Ford truck with a camper shell and black brush guard with tags that read ULRS8816.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 580-5221.