GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A missing Powhatan County woman was found dead in a Goochland County park on Wednesday.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office reported on Dec. 28 that 70-year-old Malana Patricia Weaver of Powhatan was found dead in the James River. She was discovered by Goochland County Fire Rescue personnel.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Weaver was initially reported missing around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office, she was last seen in the John Tree Hill Road area of Powhatan County, and witnesses had reported possible sightings of her walking near the James River in Tucker Park in Goochland County. Weaver’s car was found at Tucker Park.

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police assisted in the search.