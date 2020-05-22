Missing senior alert issued for 82-year-old Stafford County man

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State troopers say a missing senior may be in danger.

Jack Patterson was last seen in Stafford County leaving his home around 1 p.m. Thursday. According to troopers, he suffers from cognitive impairment that could pose a potential threat to his health and safety.

The 82-year-old stands 5-foot-9, weighs 155 pounds and has green eyes and gray hair. He may be traveling in a 2019 charcoal gray Toyota Tacoma, with state tags UND-5186.

Anyone with information should contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4440.

