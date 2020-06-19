Missing since January, New Kent deputies still searching for 55-year-old man

Mr. Christopher M. Smith has not been seen by his family since January 4, 2020.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New Kent County deputies say a 55-year-old is still missing after his vehicle was found abandoned on Interstate-64.

Christopher M. Smith has not been seen by his family since January 4, 2020.

According to the family, Smith’s family remains concerned as it wasn’t normal for Smith to be out of contact with his family for an extended period of time.

“The vehicle Mr. Smith had been driving was towed off of Interstate 64 by the Virginia State Police after being discovered abandoned on the interstate in the area of Rt.199, on January 7, 2020,” troopers said.

Anyone having any information on Christopher M. Smith is asked to contact The New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500, their local law enforcement agency, or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

