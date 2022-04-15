HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Six-month-old Kynsley Grimshaw has been found and her father has been arrested after more than a week-long search by Chesterfield Police.

Andrew Grimshaw originally turned himself in on Sunday, April 10, but did not have his daughter, Kynsley, with him. He was released on bond shortly after.

He was served with a Preliminary Protective Order, which said that he could not have any contact with Kynsley.

Police told 8News that they believed Kynsley was still with Grimshaw but were unable to confirm it until recently.

After obtaining a warrant they managed to successfully locate them and arrested Grimshaw for violating the Preliminary Protective Order.

As a result of the violation, Grimshaw could be facing additional charges carrying a sentence of up to one year in prison and a $2,500 fine.

A Chesterfield Police spokesperson told 8News that the arrest was made in Henrico around 11:30 a.m.

Kynsley was unharmed and is now with her mother.