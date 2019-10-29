Missing Louisa County teen, suspected abductor spotted in Hanover County; manhunt underway

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that missing 14-year-old Isabel Hicks and her suspected abductor, 33-year-old Bruce Lynch, were spotted in Hanover County, Monday night.

The pair was reportedly spotted in the Montpelier area of the County, in the vicinity of the 14000 block of Clazemont Road, shortly after 9 p.m. They reportedly approached a home in the area, and the person inside alerted police.

Police approached the home where the call came from but were unable to locate either subject, both of whom were said to be wearing camo or dark clothing. Authorities also said that Lynch had shaved his face.

VIDEO: Authorities held a press briefing Tuesday evening on the sighting of Isabel Hicks, the missing 14-year-old from Louisa, in Hanover County.

LIVE UPDATE: Delaney Hall briefed by authorities

LIVE UPDATE: Update on sighting of missing Louisa teen and alleged abductor NEW INFORMATION: Delaney Hall 8News was just briefed by authorities on the sighting of missing teen Isabel Hicks and her alleged abductor. Posted by ABC 8News – WRIC on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Authorities from Hanover, Louisa, Virginia State Police and the FBI, as well as K9 and tactical teams, have set up a half-mile perimeter around Clazemont Road.

Lynch are Hicks are still believed to be traveling in a 2003 Toyota Matrix.

Media were being asked to stay a few miles away in a Food Lion parking lot.

The Louisa and Hanover County sheriff’s offices said around 4 a.m. that they would be scaling back operations for the night, and they would come back out to search when the sun comes up.

A nationwide Amber Alert was issued Monday for Hicks after disappearing from her Louisa County home October 21.

This is a developing story. Be sure to stay with 8News for updates.

RELATED STORIES:

LATEST STORIES: