Mobile vet clinic en route to help pets in Goochland County

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of Goochland County will be able to receive preventative care for their pets on the go through the Goochland PetLovers’ Good Neighbor Fund.
According to a press release, Goochland PetLovers’ Good Neighbor Fund is hosting its first mobile veterinarian clinic on Saturday, March 13, at Goochland Elementary School from 1 until 3 p.m.
Some of the services the mobile vet clinic will offer are:
- Spay or Neuter
- Flea and Tick prevention
- Rabies vaccination (Dogs and cats)
- Implant microchip
- Medical grooming
In order to participate in the events, applicants must have been pre-approved. Applications for their next mobile clinic on June 12 are currently being accepted.