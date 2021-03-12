Mobile vet clinic en route to help pets in Goochland County

A dog looks on as a veterinarian technician gives a canine influenza immunization in Los Gatos, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of Goochland County will be able to receive preventative care for their pets on the go through the Goochland PetLovers’ Good Neighbor Fund.

According to a press release, Goochland PetLovers’ Good Neighbor Fund is hosting its first mobile veterinarian clinic on Saturday, March 13, at Goochland Elementary School from 1 until 3 p.m.

Some of the services the mobile vet clinic will offer are:

  • Spay or Neuter
  • Flea and Tick prevention
  • Rabies vaccination (Dogs and cats)
  • Implant microchip
  • Medical grooming

In order to participate in the events, applicants must have been pre-approved. Applications for their next mobile clinic on June 12 are currently being accepted.

