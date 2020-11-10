Mom killed, toddler injured in Prince George crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a car crash Monday night, while her toddler was airlifted to VCU Medical Center, police said.

According to authorities, the crash happened in the 7600 block of Prince George Drive around 6:50 p.m. The mom and son were traveling southbound on Prince George Drive when their SUV left the right side of the roadway striking a tree.

The mom, identified as Dyllon B. Bennett, died at the scene. The 21-month old boy was airlifted to VCU Medical Center. The status of the toddler is unknown, Prince George police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.