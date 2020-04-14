Mom of 7, VCU Health employee surprised with emotional homecoming

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is shining light on our local frontline fighters. Over the weekend, a VCU Health employee got the surprise of her life when she received help buying her first home.

Kashmira Rogers is a single mother of seven who works 12 to 16-hour shifts at VCU Medical Center. When she is not working in the main operating room — helping patients in and out of surgery — she is at home raising her seven kids alone.

Two weeks ago, Rogers was given a 90-day notice at her previous rental property. She was struggling to find a place to live but a local realtor stepped in.

Relator Jasmine Douglas expedited the process — she crunched the numbers, boosted Roger’s credit and within two weeks Rogers was able to buy her dream home amid the public health crisis.

Rogers told 8News that her prayers have been answered.

“I can’t believe that i’m a homeowner. I can’t believe that nobody can take it from me, nobody can put me out. It’s still unreal. I can’t believe that I’m standing up in a house that has my name on it,” Rogers said.

Roger’s children surprised her with art murals inside of her new bedroom. She was even taken to her new home in a Lamborghini.

