Monday house fire in Stafford leaves 10 people and two dogs without a home

10 people and two dogs are without a home after a Monday afternoon townhouse fire, according to Stafford County Fire and Rescue. (Photo: Stafford County Fire and Rescue)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 10 people and two dogs are without a home after a Monday afternoon townhouse fire, according to Stafford County Fire and Rescue.

The department said crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 400 block of Potomac Hills drive at about 12:45 on June 28.

They arrived three minutes later and said they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the side and roof of a townhome. Units said they found fire throughout the home, as well as in portions of neighboring townhouses.



Stafford County Fire said crews worked quickly to fight the fire, since the building was unstable because of it. A second alarm was issued, which brought additional resources to the scene, and the fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

One civilian was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but the department said their condition is unknown at this time. In addition, two firefighters experienced heat-related issues, but did not wish to be taken to a hospital.

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the fire.