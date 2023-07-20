RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vibrant, month-long celebration of arts and culture — artoberVA — will be returning to the Greater Richmond area during October of this year.

ArtoberVA will be hosted by CultureWorks — a nonprofit organization that supports diversity and accessibility in art — in partnership with other organizations. The month will encompass a variety of exciting performances, exhibits, pop-ups, collaborations and experiences.

The first colorful week will kick off on Oct. 3 with a concert at The Valentine Museum located at 1015 E. Clay St. October 7 will feature artoberFest at Appomattox Iron works in Petersburg.

During week two, on Oct. 13, the Visual Arts Center, located at 1812 W. Main St., will be hosting “Second Fridays Takeover with VISARTS.”

The third week will feature “An Evening of Storytelling” on Oct. 20 with Virginia Storytelling Alliance at SPARC, located at 2106 N. Hamilton St.

The fourth week’s event will be announced by CultureWorks.

Attendees can find the full calendar on CultureWorks’ website.