Moped driver killed in Henrico Halloween night crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are investigating a fatal crash on Halloween night that shut down a portion of Parham Road.

According to a tweet from the department online, officers were called to the crash on Parham Road between Three Chopt Road and Gwinnett Road Sunday night. They say a car and a moped were involved in the crash.

An officer on the scene told 8News it was a 46-year-old man who died from his injuries.

A spokesperson for Henrico Police told 8News the moped driver was the victim in the crash.

Henrico Police is asking drivers to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for the latest.