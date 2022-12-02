SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office has released further details on a person of interest wanted in connection to a triple shooting in the town of Waverly.

Shelton Lemarshall Hardy, 46, is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, deputies were called to the 200 block of Railroad Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, deputies reportedly found one woman with an apparent gunshot wound in her upper torso. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Deputies searched the rest of the residence and found two dead men lying facedown on the floor.

Police identified Hardy as a person of interest after he reportedly fled the scene and left his vehicle in Surry County.

According to police, Hardy — also known as “Big Country” — is a 5-foot-11-inch tall Black male, weighing approximately 175 pounds. Police said Hardy has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective S. Darden with the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office at 434-246-5000.