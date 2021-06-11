More snakes appearing during heavy rain, flooding

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— Heavy rains and flooded areas are pushing snakes from their natural habitat, causing residents to see them in their own backyards.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said it’s hunting season for snakes.

Although some types of snakes, such as Water Moccasins, only hang out in wet areas, others like the venomous Copperhead and Timber rattlesnakes usually stay in wooded and mountainous areas. While those reptiles hunt for frogs and mice, the heavy rain and flooding this week are forcing snakes to seek higher ground.

Christine Schlosser, a professional landscaper, said she’s used to seeing snakes. She experienced flooding by her home because it sits by a stream.

“Recently with all of the water and stuff that has come by we have seen quite a few more than regular,” Schlosser said.

To fight off snakes that appear in her backyard, Schlosser said she uses a hose to spray and scare them away.

“They freak me out, I feel like I have a bad omen,” she said. “But I also know that they have their place in the environment.”

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Alexander doesn’t mind seeing the snakes come out in bigger numbers this season.

“I’m actually somebody that is not bothered by snakes. I really do I like them a lot. I’m more of a don’t like spiders kind of person,” she said.

Although the snakes don’t scare her or her family too much, she still manages to stay away.

“I just don’t like when they get too close to my kids,” Alexander said.

According to her, snakes—poisonous or not—can bite you and hurt. If they do get too close for comfort, Alexander said she bangs on objects or makes loud noises to scare them away.

The Deptartment of Game and Inland Fisheries suggests mowing your grass and removing junk from places where animals can hide to avoid unwanted snakes.