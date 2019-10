CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, Colonial Downs and Dominion Energy are some of the more than 100 employers expected at the county’s Fall Career Fair.

The fair, which is free and open to the public, is set to run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Richmond Volleyball Club Stonebridge, on 200 Karl Linn Drive in Midlothian.

