More than 1,000 American flags retired at Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 1,200 old or torn American flags are getting a proper disposal at the Virginia War Memorial.

The flags were dropped off at the War Memorial Wednesday, as part of an exchange program hosted earlier this year by Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes.

Bernie Henderson, chief executive officer of Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes, said he got the idea for the flag exchange program by seeing older flags in the community.

“They were getting a little bit old, a little bit tattered and the thought was, it’s nice to fly the flag, but wouldn’t it be nicer if they were all kind of fresh and vibrant in colors and not faded and not torn,” Henderson said.

Those who participated in the exchange received a new 3-by-5-foot flag.